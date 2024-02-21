Villains Inc. – Kickstarter Project: Mallory Everton, Colin Mochrie, Jason Gray, and Billy Mann

Breaking News

Starring Mallory Everton, Colin Mochrie, Jason Gray, and Billy Mann.

After the death of their villainous boss, low-level hench people Beatrix, Cain, and Harold are left destitute living in an abandoned grocery store. Not content with the situation they find themselves in, Beatrix is determined for them to strike out on their own and take over the world by any means necessary.

Villains Inc.” is an award winning sci-fi comedy feature film. It is an official selection of the Austin Film Festival, Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival, Zions Indie Film Festival, Midwest Weird Fest, and won Best Feature and Best Ensemble at Desertscape International Film Festival and Best Feature and Best Actress for Mallory Everton at the Chandler International Film Festival. It is directed by Jeremy Warner. They’re raising money to do it. Visit by clicking HERE!

