Fea. Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz & Joe Seanoa

Twisted Metal is an action-packed Paramount+ Exclusive series based on the incredible Playstation game of the same name. The series follows a milkman with amnesia who is given a chance at a better life, but only if he can accomplish the mission of successfully delivering a peculiar parcel across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Starring the amazing Anthony Mackie as the lead along with the talented Stephanie Beatriz.