Twelve Roads Resurfaced in One Month Since Mill & Pave Programme Launched

One month after the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) launched the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme, 12 roads, totaling 8.8 km, have been resurfaced. Work is ongoing on another nine roads, and Brighton to Constant, St. George is due to start Saturday night, and Franklin Douglin Road, St. Andrew next week.

The $30 million initiative, announced earlier this year by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, forms a critical part of MTW’s ongoing maintenance plan to help extend the longevity of roads while providing a smoother ride for motorists across the island.

The programme focuses on roads with deteriorated surfaces where utility services have already been installed or do not require significant upgrades, and roads that do not require reconstruction and drainage works.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Santia Bradshaw said, “The Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme has been going extremely well. We have been able to provide smoother surfaces along many roads that have been neglected for a while, for example at Arthur Seat in St. Thomas. This type of maintenance will help preserve the subbase and lengthen the life of the road. In the long run, surface improvement will reduce expenditure compared to the cost of pothole patching.”

C.O. Williams Construction Limited and Infra Construction Inc. are contracted to carry out the work, which is being done in double shifts. C. O Williams commenced their portion of work along Salters to Constant, St. George on January 13th. In addition to completing that stretch of road, C. O Williams Construction Limited also finished:

Archers Lane, St. Peter Arthur Seat (Sharon Primary School to Padmore Village Rd.) St. Thomas Bovell Road, Speightstown, St. Peter Chapel Street, Speightstown, St. Peter Goddings Alley, Speightstown, St. Peter Mango Lane, Speightstown, St. Peter

They are also milling and paving Canewood to Proute, St. Thomas, and Market Hill to Locust Hall, St. George. C.O. Williams Construction Limited will also start work from Brighton to Constant Roundabout, St. George on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Infra Construction Inc. started work in St. Lucy on January 15, where milling and paving began from Crab Hill to Archers Bay.

They completed that stretch of road in addition to:

Crab Hill Development

Mount View to Josey Hill

Salmonds Avenue

Well Road/Pie Corner

Their ongoing projects are Clarke Road, St Peter; Upper Mount Standfast, Upper Carlton No. 2 and Porters Road all in St. James; Jordan’s Road, St. Andrew, and Oistins to Thornbury Hill/Durants in Christ Church. Infra Construction will start work on Franklin Douglin Road, St. Andrew next week.