The Rise & Fall of Little Caesar’s? Shlock at Blackrock

Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears; I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him. The evil that men do lives after them; The good is oft interred with their bones; So let it be with Caesar. (from Julius Caesar, spoken by Marc Antony)

This quote may seem harsh and ominous given it’s a food review but when quality is good it should be proclaimed and when the standards fall, much the same way politicians can be critiqued so should restaurants – the reactions are almost the same too, LOL!

It is appropriate given the name of the chain operating here in Barbados, when they began during the pandemic their flagship was a joy, their staff efficient and always going the extra mile…

So let me explain my recent disappointments, the special listed on IG and in Facebook recently where they had how you can get two pizzas for $55 Bds is not ANY two pizza, there is a choice of three types ONLY! Veggie, Hawaiian or Pepperoni and not Chicago, or Ultimate inclusive.

I point out to their cashier the Ads are somewhat misleading and her immediate rebuttal is she’s only been working there for the last two weeks. Her duration has NOTHING to do with my complaint, she is in her right to state she’s not a decision maker, but the real quality reassurance to offer a disgruntled client is pass the concern on to management. By either literally or figuratively taking note(s) and expressing said concern of the customer who took the effort to let them know why they’re dissatisfied without being bombastic.

So, I order the Hawaiian and Pepperoni (was really tired after a long day and didn’t feel like whipping up a meal). The two boxes arrive almost 20 minutes later, and the napkins were just laid randomly on top of the box, almost as if they were flung there. I ask for more napkins and she’s plucking them from the dispenser one by one, I said don’t bother – I think she senses my displeasure because when I ask for Crushed Red Chillie packets, she gives me more than I had in a while (and I was told once they’re not allowed to give more than 4 packets per order – maybe she really was there for a fortnight) and she finally manages to plaster up a big grin towards me.

I reach the homestead and open the boxes to serve out to my pride and was laid with my next surprise, the width of the crust… Were these failed Cheesy Crust experiments? It was more dough than pizza!

Also, the peperoni distribution was rather economical, I don’t expect it be slathered down, but you do find more pepperoni on a Price Smart pizza who sell theirs by the slice!

Blackrock used to be the Flagship in my view, Sheraton and Worthing were sorry imitations and only used if proximity was main logistic. This also was the case for Burger King, Warrens was their best branch, with Bridge Street and Haggatt Hall their worst – now they all stink on ice, I use Burger King only if I am close by and so forth, but this is about pizza and not burgers.

Honestly though, it may seem weird, but Price Smart has the best pizza, Chefette’s is also too doughy and rather sweet. Pizza Man Doc on Baxter’s Road is bland, I am going to have to try and recall how my Mom made a curried pizza which she called Curriza. I’d rather make my own and save some funds!