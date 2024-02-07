The Rise & Fall of Little Caesar’s? Shlock at Blackrock

Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears;
I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.
The evil that men do lives after them;
The good is oft interred with their bones;
So let it be with Caesar.
(from Julius Caesar, spoken by Marc Antony)
This quote may seem harsh and ominous given it’s a food review but when quality is good it should be proclaimed and when the standards fall, much the same way politicians can be critiqued so should restaurants – the reactions are almost the same too, LOL!
So let me explain my recent disappointments, the special listed on IG and in Facebook recently where they had how you can get two pizzas for $55 Bds is not ANY two pizza, there is a choice of three types ONLY! Veggie, Hawaiian or Pepperoni and not Chicago, or Ultimate inclusive.
So, I order the Hawaiian and Pepperoni (was really tired after a long day and didn’t feel like whipping up a meal). The two boxes arrive almost 20 minutes later, and the napkins were just laid randomly on top of the box, almost as if they were flung there. I ask for more napkins and she’s plucking them from the dispenser one by one, I said don’t bother – I think she senses my displeasure because when I ask for Crushed Red Chillie packets, she gives me more than I had in a while (and I was told once they’re not allowed to give more than 4 packets per order – maybe she really was there for a fortnight) and she finally manages to plaster up a big grin towards me.
Also, the peperoni distribution was rather economical, I don’t expect it be slathered down, but you do find more pepperoni on a Price Smart pizza who sell theirs by the slice!
Honestly though, it may seem weird, but Price Smart has the best pizza, Chefette’s is also too doughy and rather sweet. Pizza Man Doc on Baxter’s Road is bland, I am going to have to try and recall how my Mom made a curried pizza which she called Curriza. I’d rather make my own and save some funds!
