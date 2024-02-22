The Long Walk from Milton Davis

Patience de Verteuil left her home in Trinidad with her father for what she thought would be a short journey to America. Instead she finds herself embroiled in a struggle between powerful supernatural forces, in which an object in her possession means the difference between defeat or victory.

The Long Walk is a Steamfunk tale that will stay with you long after the final words are read.

‘The Long Walk delivers a heartfelt action-adventure story of Patience as she takes a long walk to find Harriet Tubman. It is a robust action adventure, filled with battles, demons, and magic . . . The story’s conclusion is brilliant, and I won’t spoil it here; however, it made me quite anxious for the next installment in Milton Davis’s Rite of Passage universe.’ – Nicole Givens Kurtz, Mocha Memoirs Press