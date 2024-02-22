Breaking News

The Long Walk from Milton Davis

The Long Walk from Milton Davis

Patience de Verteuil left her home in Trinidad with her father for what she thought would be a short journey to America. Instead she finds herself embroiled in a struggle between powerful supernatural forces, in which an object in her possession means the difference between defeat or victory.

The Long Walk delivers a heartfelt action-adventure story of Patience as she takes a long walk to find Harriet Tubman. It is a robust action adventure, filled with battles, demons, and magic . . . The story’s conclusion is brilliant, and I won’t spoil it here; however, it made me quite anxious for the next installment in Milton Davis’s Rite of Passage universe.’ – Nicole Givens Kurtz, Mocha Memoirs Press

