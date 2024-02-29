Breaking News

Her Royal Highness S.A.R La Amb. Prof. Dr. Princess Dona Dayu Kencana Soekarno bestowed this prestigious honor in recognition of Ambassador Daisley's outstanding contributions to society.

Surakarta Sultanate Bestows Prestigious Knighthood upon Caribbean Ambassador

Her Royal Highness S.A.R La Amb. Prof. Dr. Princess Dona Dayu Kencana Soekarno bestowed this prestigious honor in recognition of Ambassador Daisley's outstanding contributions to society.

The Kingdom of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat Sultanate takes great pleasure in announcing the conferral of a distinguished knighthood upon Ambassador Professor Dr. KRMB Adrian Daisley from the Caribbean.

Her Royal Highness S.A.R La Amb. Prof. Dr. Princess Dona Dayu Kencana Soekarno bestowed this prestigious honor in recognition of Ambassador Daisley's outstanding contributions to society.
Her Royal Highness S.A.R La Amb. Prof. Dr. Princess Dona Dayu Kencana Soekarno bestowed this prestigious honor in recognition of Ambassador Daisley’s outstanding contributions to society.

A year ago, the Kingdom of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat Sultanate extended its reach beyond borders, welcoming the young leader into the esteemed role of Javanese nobility and Noble Officer to the Majapahit kingdom. This recent knighthood is a testament to his ascension and his honor in serving the kingdom from his Caribbean location.

Dr. Daisley brings a wealth of wisdom and leadership experience, contributing to a diverse tapestry of collaboration and cultural awareness. His time spent in South America adds a unique dimension, bridging the Asia diaspora with the Caribbean and Latin American region.
Dr. Daisley brings a wealth of wisdom and leadership experience, contributing to a diverse tapestry of collaboration and cultural awareness. His time spent in South America adds a unique dimension, bridging the Asia diaspora with the Caribbean and Latin American region.

Ambassador Professor Adrian Daisley conveyed profound gratitude, recognizing the Kingdom’s generosity. He emphasized the significance of cultural awareness and educational opportunities, particularly for the disenfranchised in today’s interconnected world. This esteemed knighthood further fortifies the bond between the Kingdom of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat Sultanate and the Caribbean region.

This recognition underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to celebrating individuals who make substantial contributions to peace, human rights, leadership, and social development through their unique gifts and abilities.

