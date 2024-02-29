Surakarta Sultanate Bestows Prestigious Knighthood upon Caribbean Ambassador

The Kingdom of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat Sultanate takes great pleasure in announcing the conferral of a distinguished knighthood upon Ambassador Professor Dr. KRMB Adrian Daisley from the Caribbean.
A year ago, the Kingdom of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat Sultanate extended its reach beyond borders, welcoming the young leader into the esteemed role of Javanese nobility and Noble Officer to the Majapahit kingdom. This recent knighthood is a testament to his ascension and his honor in serving the kingdom from his Caribbean location.
Ambassador Professor Adrian Daisley conveyed profound gratitude, recognizing the Kingdom’s generosity. He emphasized the significance of cultural awareness and educational opportunities, particularly for the disenfranchised in today’s interconnected world. This esteemed knighthood further fortifies the bond between the Kingdom of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat Sultanate and the Caribbean region.
This recognition underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to celebrating individuals who make substantial contributions to peace, human rights, leadership, and social development through their unique gifts and abilities.
Leave a Reply