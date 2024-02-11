St James Pumping Station to be Taken Offline for Urgent Repairs

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise residents of some St. James districts as of tomorrow Monday 12th February one of its pumping stations which supplies their areas will be taken offline to facilitate an urgent connection to the Station.

The work will be conducted between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm and may cause customers in Rock Hall, Orange Hill, Apes Hill, Turtleback Ridge, St. Silas Heights and surrounding districts to experience low pressure or a water outage.

Residents are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist during this time. Water tankers will also be dispatched to assist.

The BWA apologises for any inconvenience this connection on Monday, February 12th may cause.