Export Barbados (BIDC) has two booths at Agrofest 2024. These booths feature the International Food Science Center (IFSC) and showcase the range of products manufactured under their Landship Foods brand.

Proceeds from sales (during the final day of Agrofest) of both hotsauces and sugars will go towards the Barbados Landship itself, who the products were created in honour of… In this video, Bernice explains about the different flavors of hotsauce available, which are becoming widely available in time for guests to try at this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup.