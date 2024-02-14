Rugby Pitch Improvements in Progress

After the three-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, players and supporters are anxiously awaiting the resumption of the Saturday matches, as the teams prepare for regional and international competition under the auspices of Rugby Americas North. BRFU President, Donovan Bagwell informed union members that there are several incoming tours planned for 2024. He was also very happy to announce that long-awaited improvements to the pitch should be completed soon. These upgrades include the installation of an irrigation system that involves major excavation of the pitch and will greatly improve the playing surface, especially during the dry season. The permanent light fixtures around the pitch will enable night matches and training, which is crucial for those players whose obligations may limit daytime rugby practice. Mr. Bagwell also stated that these upgrades will make Barbados the only team in the region with a fully irrigated and floodlit pitch.

During their downtime, the BRFU also upgraded the Clubhouse, located on the actual Garrison Savannah, creating a comfortable and inviting location for the social activity and interaction that is an essential part of the rugby community.

The Bajan Pride Women have also been training hard as they prepare for increased activity and outreach during 2024. The Get Into Rugby (GIR) programme has expanded to accommodate teens aged 12 to 16 years old, as well as the 5-11-year-old age group. The GIR sessions take place every Saturday morning on the Garrison Savannah, with the 5-11 group running from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and the newly added Teens Rugby from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Get Into Rugby introduces novices to the discipline of rugby, starting with fun games so that participants can learn ball-handling skills, as well as the rules. Initial sessions are non-contact, using removable tags instead. Players progress to contact/tackle only when the trained and qualified coaches are satisfied that they can do so safely.

The BRFU has facilitated vibrant interschool competitions at both primary and secondary levels before the COVID-19 pandemic halted gatherings and contact sports. The plan is to return to this level of activity, and hopefully invite and encourage tours from other countries to give local players of all ages much-needed international exposure.

The Barbados Rugby Football Union promotes healthy physical activity for all ages and stages and is a member of the Childhood Obesity Prevention Coalition. Rugby union offers opportunities for all body types to have fun in a healthy way, and to interact with a wide variety of people. As rugby stalwart George Nicholson put it, “Rugby is life.”