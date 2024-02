Director: Peter Farrelly

Writers: Jeffrey Bushell, Brian Jarvis & Jim Freeman

Stars: Zac Efron, John Cena & Andrew Santino

When three childhood best friends pull a prank that goes wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble. Twenty years later, they still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior – with consequences never foreseen…