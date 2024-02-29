Review of Fees and Disadvantages of Prezzy Card

When it comes to prepaid payment options, Prezzy Cards are definitely not on the last row of Kiwis’ favorites. Actually, these cards have many notable benefits, so it’s no surprise that people like them. For example, they are simple to use. Players can make Prezzy deposits at online casinos, and they are suitable for both online and offline purchases.

However, as with everything in this world, Prezzy also has some disadvantages that can make your experience with this payment method less enjoyable. The platform’s fee structure and all included commissions are the most concerning among them.

Prezzy Cards come with some confusing fees and commissions. Let’s find out what they are and what you should be aware of.

Prezzy is known for its complicated and packed fee system. That’s why it’s important to know all potential scenarios in which you will be required to pay additional fees when using Prezzy Cards. It will help you avoid future inconveniences and give you a general idea of what awaits you with your experience using this payment option.

What is Prezzy and How Do Their Cards Work

Launched in 2006, Prezzy Cards belong to the family of prepaid payment methods and are mainly designed for customers from New Zealand. They work similarly to any other standard card and allow you to use them for online and offline shopping at stores where VISA is accepted.

What sets this payment provider apart from other prepaid options is that the company offers a special gift card concept. You have the chance to order a unique gift card with your desired amount, logo and writing. The final product will be fully customized to your or your business needs, which is quite a big advantage for people who like personalized items.

To obtain a special Prezzy Card, you simply need to contact the company’s team and make an order by specifying all the details and requirements. In addition, you can also pick your preferred amount on the card. The available options typically range from $25 to $1,000. One thing to keep in mind is that Prezzy Cards are generally active for only 24 months. If you fail to use your funds on the card during this period, you will lose access to them after the expiry date.

Shopping with Prezzy prepaid cards is also pretty easy. You just need to provide your card number, expiration date, and the 3-digit CVV2 code when making a purchase online. For offline stores, it’s enough to sign the receipt after using the “credit” button. In case of any problems, you can also get in touch with the Prezzy Cards team through the phone numbers (+64) 09 888 6792 or 0800 450 509.

Prezzy Cards Fees and Commissions

So, what’s all the fuss about Prezzy Cards fees? It all started when MoneyHub started its own investigation into Prezzy Card in February 2018. It has been revealed that the payment provider imposes various fees and limitations that can potentially whittle down a user’s balance. Precisely, MoneyHub’s report outlines eight main ways the payment company clips the ticket and leaves a customer with a lot less than the upfront price. Here, let’s take a detailed look at them.

Card Purchase Fee: When you buy a Prezzy Card online at the company’s official site (https://www.prezzycard.co.nz/), you will need to pay a fee of $5.95 for each order. This amount is fixed and will be added to the total card amount. For example, if you buy a card with $100 on it, you will need to pay a total of $105.95.

Postage and Handling Fee: Another $7.50 will be charged for card delivery. The only case you can avoid paying this fee is by obtaining the Prezzy Card from offline locations like a PostShop or any other participating store.

Customer Service Fee: Sounds somewhat strange, right? However, when speaking with a customer support representative, you will need to pay $1.50 per call and another $0.50 for using the automated phone service.

Credit Card Convenience Fee: You also have the option to buy your Prezzy Card with a credit card. But before opting for this method, take into account that you will be asked to pay an additional 2.60% of the amount you add to your card, plus another 2.60% of all the fees mentioned before.

Card Replacement Fee: If you lose your Prezzy Card, you can simply replace it, but as you can already guess, it is not for free. For an overseas address, you will be charged $50, and for a local address, you will be charged $10. In addition, be aware that you can replace your card only if you have previously registered it; otherwise, you will just lose the funds on your card.

International Transaction Fee: Overseas cardholders will be asked to pay a 3.5% conversion fee when exchanging international currencies into NZD.

Disputed Transfer Fee: In all cases where you dispute any transaction on your card but can’t prove that you didn’t personally use it, then you will need to pay a fee of $15.

Expired Value: This is not exactly a fee. However, once the active period of the card ends (typically 24 months), any amount remaining on it will be deleted.

As you can see, there are a lot of fees, so it’s better you consider them before obtaining a Prezzy Card. By the way, a similar system is in place for payments via PayID for Welsh people. In their report, the MoneyHub team also shares some tips and suggestions for all Prezzy customers. In particular, they advise always to check the expiry date of the cards, regularly verify their remaining balance, avoid using the cards overseas, and take notes of other users’ experiences.