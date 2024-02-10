“REVENGE PORN IS THE PROBLEM, NOT WOMEN” – statement from Leader of the Democratic League of Women

If ‘overstepping boundaries‘ was a person, it would resemble the parliamentary representative from St James North in attempting to dictate what women can and can’t do.

This from Leader of the Democratic League of Women, Melissa Savoury-Gittens who questioned why MP Edmund Hinkson was shifting blame from those who share nudes of women to the women who are most often the victims.

“Instead of lecturing women, Mr Hinkson should condemn all offenders who maliciously post these nude photos or videos on public forums to openly embarrass their partner.” Savoury-Gittens argued.

Revenge porn is the non-consensual distribution of intimate images and it is a serious violation of privacy which can have devastating consequences for victims and their families. The League firmly believes in the focus being on supporting victims, rather than placing the burden on women and not the perpetrators to prevent acts of revenge porn.

Savoury-Gittens added, “What is most concerning is that the Minister made these statements under the scope of the controversial Cyber Crime Bill. In my opinion, the instruments within this bill should be used to reassure women that their rights would be defended in any instance of revenge porn or anything that calls their character to question. If this is not the case, we need to ask the Minister and other Government officials, “Who exactly is this bill protecting?“

With the Barbados Labour Party boasting of the first female Prime Minister, the first female Deputy Prime Minister as well as other female Ministers, members of the Democratic League of Women hope that someone explained to Minister Hinkson that a woman, or a man for matter of fact, sharing an intimate photo with a loved one is not a crime. Criminal acts occur if that loved one shares the image publicly and against the knowledge of the subject of the image.

Furthermore, if those laws do not already appear in the new Cyber Crime Bill, amendments should be made immediately for stronger legislation to combat revenge porn and ensure that perpetrators face appropriate consequences for their actions.

The League also urges MP Hinkson to retract his statement and instead use his platform to raise awareness about the dangers of revenge porn and the importance of respecting individuals’ privacy and autonomy.

As an organization dedicated to advancing women’s rights and combating gender-based discrimination, the Democratic League of Women remains committed to advocating for policies and initiatives that promote equality, justice, and dignity for all individuals. We will continue to speak out against victimblaming attitudes and work towards creating a society where everyone can live free from fear of exploitation and harm.

Savoury-Gittens concluded by inviting members of the press and the public to join in condemning MP Hinkson’s unconscious remarks and stand in solidarity with victims of revenge porn, “Together, we can send a powerful message that victim-blaming has no place in our society and that we must hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.”