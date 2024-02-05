Prime Minister of Barbados fondly remembers former Commissioner of Police, Grantley Watson

It is with a deep and genuine sense of sadness and respect that I extend sympathy to the family of Mr. Grantley Watson.

Mr. Watson, having served as Commissioner of Police of the then Royal Barbados Police Force from 1995 to 2003 — the pinnacle of just short of four decades in the service — distinguished himself as a lawman and administrator for whom excellence meant everything.

There is no doubt that is why, twenty years after his retirement, his legacy remains a point of reference for those who now have the honour and duty of protecting Barbados and its citizens by maintaining law, order and stability here.

In fact, when you add to his 39 years in the RBPF the 13 years he spent as Executive Director of the Regional Security System, the debt that is owned to him by Barbados and the rest of the region becomes all the more significant.



He served the Caribbean with distinction, with never a hint of unprofessionalism or corruption — leaving a record for all to emulate.

I recall that when my role as Attorney General and his as Commissioner of Police coincided at the dawn of the 21st Century, Commissioner Watson practised a style of leadership that not only commanded the respect of his force, but reassured Barbadians that criminals would never be allowed to dictate the quality of our lives. He led from the front, literally, was seen regularly on the street with his officers and understood the importance of communicating with the population.

On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend deepest sympathy to wife Janet, his daughter Tricia, and all other members of the Watson family.

May his soul rest in peace.