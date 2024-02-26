Breaking News

PEER LEARNING WORKSHOP FOR CARIBBEAN PARLIAMENTARIANS TO STRENGTHEN PAC AND TRADE SCRUTINY

From 27 – 29 February 2024, CPA UK – in partnership with the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago, will host a regional workshop on the work of Public Accounts Committees and parliamentary trade scrutiny.

The workshop will bring together committee Chairs, Members, and clerks from twelve legislatures across the region, including Trinidad and Tobago, Montserrat, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, British Virgin Islands, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, and Bermuda, to facilitate peer-to-peer discussions on how to enhance effective scrutiny of government spending and trade policy.

The aim of the workshop is to support learning between parliamentarians by delivering an informative programme with expert speakers in a collaborative exchange of knowledge. The workshop also provides parliamentarians space to build their network, and forge relationships that showcase the best practices for developing public financial scrutiny and trade.

Throughout the workshop, CPA UK will seek to strengthen ties between the UK Parliament and legislatures in the region and deliver a valuable knowledge-sharing platform for the parliamentarians and officials in attendance.

