Breaking News

  • The Rise & Fall of Little Caesar’s? Shlock at Blackrock

  • Exclusive Pics of Bladed Attack at Pinfold St

  • BWA Conducting Emergency Repairs in St Philip (yet again)

  • USA’s Ambassador Presents Credentials as Envoy to Barbados

  • Barbados is official home of the world’s oldest rum pot still

  • Corporate Social Responsibility Programme ‘Community’ launched by First Citizens in Barbados

Parallel (2024) Danielle Deadwyler, Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge

Bajan Reporter

,

Parallel (2024) Danielle Deadwyler, Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge

Bajan Reporter

,

Parallel follows the story of Vanessa (Danielle Deadwyler) who takes refuge at her family’s lake house to grieve after suffering the loss of her child. Accompanied by her husband, Alex (Aldis Hodge), and his brother, Martel (Edwin Hodge), Vanessa attempts to regain her sense of normalcy after the tragedy. But soon after their arrival, she experiences an aberration when she is attacked by a parallel universe’s version of herself. Faced with the reality that multiverses exist, she must reconcile the fact that these parallel gates will either hold the key to releasing her grief or trapping her forever.

Post Views: 110
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen