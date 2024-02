Director: Yûdai Yamaguchi

Writer: Yûdai Yamaguchi

Stars: Tak Sakaguchi, Itsuji Itao & Shô Aoyagi

After his devastatingly fast, samurai-style combat approach sets filmmakers against him, a legendary action star (Tak Sakaguchi) films his own movie—on turf claimed by feuding yakuza gangs, including Japan’s deadliest martial arts assassin.