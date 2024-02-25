NIFCA at Agrofest again this year

Food lovers of all ages and from all walks of life are in store for a captivating realm of culinary delight when flavours and talent collide at the NIFCA Culinary Arts Expo at Agrofest over the weekend.

Chefs will showcase their culinary skills

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has been a proud sponsor of Agrofest over the years, however, the NIFCA Culinary Expo, on Saturday and Sunday, is now in its second year.

NCF Festival & Events Planner Karen Pestaina is promising an exciting and fantastic display of culinary mastery. This, as some of Barbados’ top chefs and mixologists utilise locally sourced ingredients to serve up gastronomic delights, of which patrons who visit booth G14 at Queen’s Park will get the opportunity to sample.

Wayne Ifill of Auntie Phyllis condiments will be there.

Pestaina explained that the NCF is celebrating several anniversaries this year, including the 50th anniversary of the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) as well as the 40th year for the NCF.

“What you will get to see are some of our fantastic top chefs utilising local products. Many times, people may not be aware of how many condiments that we have locally made by young entrepreneurs and business people, so we will be showing that also,” she said.

The culinary expo will showcase a wide cross-section of entrepreneurs, many of whom are past NIFCA participants, who have developed into businesses through the NCF’s Business Development grant and the BTMI Accelerator Programme. These eight exhibitors will have a variety of local products on offer.

Pumpkin fritter waffles

Another treat this year is the tasty corner, which features top chefs Chef Peter Edey, Chef Creig Greenidge, Chef Kaira Riley and Marlon Waterman, along with mixologist Ryan Adamson, Philip Cassanova and Damian Williams. Expect a sweet corner with Azwa Hart.

There’s a special demo in honour of NCF’s 40th anniversary .

Pestaina added: “We also want to showcase to the public how much we have done in the NCF. So, it’s going to be really exciting. In celebration of our anniversaries . . . Chef Marlon is going to be carving in fruit the NCF logo. So, I am really looking forward to that one because this is a different way of showcasing our logos. We also added this year two mixologists because we know they play a great part, both here and internationally, all of the creative ways of utilising our rum.

“We are also excited to have Chef Yard joining us this time and doing his sweet potato and salt fish croquette. We have a mixologist who is doing Passionate Basil Lemonade… and then we have chef Kaira Riley, she is doing a dish, ‘Bout Hay Uh Come From’, which is utilising steamed fish with savoury cou cou with a pineapple and tomato salsa…. So, it’s going to be a great food and beverage event,” she added.

The NCF tent (G14) can be found when you enter the main gate and turn right, take the first path on right. Pass the bridge on your left and continue traveling along the path to the 5th stall on your left. Reminding visitors about last year’s overwhelming patronage of the booth, Pestaina further noted the need to be early because seating is limited. However, a screen will be erected to ensure visibility for those people who are not close enough to see the chefs table.