An amazing time was had last Saturday with Cheyne Jones at Writers’ Clinic. Thank you to all of you who came out in their numbers to learn about song writing.

On Saturday March 9, 2024, The Literary Arts Desk is pleased to present you with another opportunity to improve your writing skills. We therefore invite you to attend “Poetic Imagery” with Kerry A Belgrave via Zoom.

Kerry A Belgrave is an award-winning linguist, researcher and teacher who has been writing poetry seriously for the past twenty-four years.

