Date: Wednesday, February 14th Time: 12 Noon - 6 PM Location: Warrens Office Complex

Join the NHAC for their Love, Health & Fitness Fair 14/02/2024 Warrens Office Complex

Join the NHAC for their Love, Health & Fitness Fair 14/02/2024 Warrens Office Complex

Join the National HIV/AIDS Commission for a Love, Health & Fitness Fair – Your path to a happier, healthier YOU!

Embrace the power of LOVE
* FREE Body Waxing
* FREE Pedicures
* FREE Polish Art
* FREE Facials
* FREE Barbering Services

Celebrate HEALTH
* FREE Blood Sugar
* FREE Blood Pressure
* FREE Cholesterol
* FREE HIV Testing
* FREE Body Mass Index Calculations
* CPR Demonstrations
* Information on Colon Rectal Cancer
* Substance Abuse
* Condom Demonstration & Distribution
* Healthy Snacks & Vitamins

FITNESS
* Obstacle Course
* Wuk Up Work Out

BONUS
* Chocolates & Cookies
* Natural Wines & Juices
* Homemade Ice Cream

