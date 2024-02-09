Join the NHAC for their Love, Health & Fitness Fair 14/02/2024 Warrens Office Complex

Join the National HIV/AIDS Commission for a Love, Health & Fitness Fair – Your path to a happier, healthier YOU!

Date: Wednesday, February 14th Time: 12 Noon – 6 PM Location: Warrens Office Complex

Embrace the power of LOVE

* FREE Body Waxing

* FREE Pedicures

* FREE Polish Art

* FREE Facials

* FREE Barbering Services

Celebrate HEALTH

* FREE Blood Sugar

* FREE Blood Pressure

* FREE Cholesterol

* FREE HIV Testing

* FREE Body Mass Index Calculations

* CPR Demonstrations

* Information on Colon Rectal Cancer

* Substance Abuse

* Condom Demonstration & Distribution

* Healthy Snacks & Vitamins

FITNESS

* Obstacle Course

* Wuk Up Work Out

BONUS

* Chocolates & Cookies

* Natural Wines & Juices

* Homemade Ice Cream