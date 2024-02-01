IABC Barbados Chapter Celebrates its Members at their AGM

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Barbados Chapter’s members and other industry professionals gathered for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, January 25, at the Frank Collymore Hall Meeting Room. The event was marked by a reflection on the accomplishments of the past year, with a stimulating discussion on the evolving landscape of communication.

VP of Finance Alicia Bascombe received the President’s Award for Young Communicators from President Dr. Pamala Proverbs

The AGM commenced with founding board member and President Dr Pamala Proverbs addressing attendees as she reflected on the past year. Dr. Proverbs acknowledges the resilience of IABC in hosting professional development events, networking sessions and members’ meetings. She challenged members to attend the upcoming IABC World Conference to be held June 23 -26, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She emphasized that the IABC World Conference provides unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and staying at the forefront of industry trends. She also encouraged members to participate in the prestigious Gold Quill Awards, an initiative aimed at recognizing outstanding achievements in communication.

The business included approval of the 2024-2026 Slate of Officers, the 2023 Financial Report, amendments to the IABC Bylaws, and robust discussion regarding the current state and future trends of business communication. Attendees engaged in open dialogue about the importance of inclusivity and representation within the industry. Continuing members of IABC Barbados’ executive for 2024-2026 include President Dr Pamala Proverbs; VP of Finance Alicia Bascombe; VP of Professional Development; Fay Cooke-Nurse and VP of Membership Javier Reid; VP of Administration Janelle Riley-Thornhill and VP of Marketing and Communications Nikisha Toppin.

President Dr. Pamala Proverbs; Vice President (VP) Finance, Alicia Bascombe; VP Professional Development; Fay Cooke-Nurse and VP Administration Janelle Riley-Thornhill and VP Marketing & Communications, Nikisha Toppin (VP Membership, Javier Reid not pictured)

The President’s Award for Young Communicators was presented to the VP of Finance, Alicia Bascombe, for her outstanding service and unwavering commitment to IABC. The executive team’s dedication and hard work over the past year were also acknowledged by those present. Members took a moment to applaud the team’s achievements and expressed gratitude for their commitment to advancing IABC’s mission.

IABC serves professionals in the field of business communication, bringing together the profession’s collective disciplines. Applications for IABC membership can be made at https://iabcbarbadosbb.com/membership/