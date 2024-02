A Panel Discussion will be hosted by the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB), on Wednesday, 28th February 2024, between 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at the Horatio Cooke Auditorium, National Union of the Public Workers Headquarters, Dalkeith Road, St. Michael.

The theme of the Panel Discussion is ‘Volunteerism and Collective Bargaining’.

The Panelists include… Mr. Wayne Sobers – Lecturer, UWI; Mr. Vincent Burnett – Retired Chief Labour Officer and Mrs. Sheena Mayers-Granville, Chief Executive Officer, Barbados Employers’ Confederation.