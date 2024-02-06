HARRIS PAINTS CHRISTMAS WINNER COLLECTS PRIZE MONEY

Patricia Gill, who often plays pranks on family and her customers, thought someone was playing a prank on her when she answered the phone and heard that she was the grand prize winner in the Harris Paints Level Up Christmas Competition. It took Gavin Wilson, Harris Paints Retail Store Supervisor, a little while before she was convinced that he was telling her that she had really won $5,000 cash.

Patricia was one of nine (9) grand prize winners from participating countries around the region where Harris Paints is sold.

The competition allowed customers who made a purchase at any Colourcentre or Dealer, to link to the Harris Paints Level Up app, and play two different games: a Spin the Wheel game to try and win instant prizes and a Match It game where players have to pair images and descriptions that describe Harris Paints innovations, in order to be entered into the Grand Prize Draw.

In addition to Patricia’s first prize of cash, there were numerous gas vouchers and grocery vouchers won as instant prizes totaling $13,000 US dollars.

Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Harris Paints, Luke Ticknor commented on the success of the competition stating “We took a multi-level approach this year, giving customers both compelling prizes and appealing discounts on a wide range of products including our premium solutions. We also utilized an innovative digital platform to “gamify” our prize contests and give customers a more lasting experience. This created many more chances to win and an element of fun and creativity.”

Patricia said that she was planning to paint her house and will be using the money to purchase the Harris Troweltex textured finish in turquoise because her neighbour’s house is already in gray which would have been her first colour choice. When asked why she chose Harris Paints, she confirmed that her painter advised her that ‘Harris has good paint’ and she likes the variety of colours and the fact that it lasts and does not fade.