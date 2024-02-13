Frontline Trading Supports The Barbados Cancer Society     

Frontline Trading donated $800 to the Breast Screening Programme of the Barbados Cancer Society on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

“Saying ‘Yes’ to this initiative was a no-brainer,” he said, further stating that cancer had claimed the life of his beloved grandmother, thus giving him a very personal connection. He also expressed his hope that this gesture would motivate other people to support the Society in its battle against cancer. The approximately 15 staff members donated, and the company also gave part proceeds from every sale made during October and encouraged their customers to donate as well.