Frontline Trading Supports The Barbados Cancer Society     

Frontline Trading donated $800 to the Breast Screening Programme of the Barbados Cancer Society on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

This event occurred at the Barbados Cancer Society headquarters on Henry’s Lane, Collymore Rock. Frontline Trading’s Marketing Manager, Patrick Niles presented the cheque to Karen Catwell, Office Manager of the Breast Screening Programme. He explained that the donation project originated with his staff who wanted to raise funds to support the Society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) in 2023.

SayingYesto this initiative was a no-brainer,” he said, further stating that cancer had claimed the life of his beloved grandmother, thus giving him a very personal connection. He also expressed his hope that this gesture would motivate other people to support the Society in its battle against cancer. The approximately 15 staff members donated, and the company also gave part proceeds from every sale made during October and encouraged their customers to donate as well.

Mrs. Catwell expressed her gratitude and appreciation for the donation and for the Frontline Trading social media campaign which helped raise awareness of the disease.

