Evan Nicole Bell’s debut EP, Runaway Girl, is out now!

Thank you to WEFT 90.1 FM for debuting the title track on their First Time Ever, and to DJs Clive Richardson and Peter Barakan for spinning the tracks all the way in London and Tokyo! If you love the music, please share it far and wide!

Post on your Instagram story and share the songs on X (Twitter). Call your local radio station and ask them to play Evan Nicole Bell. Tell your friends, your kids, your friend’s kids, and your friend’s kids’ friends. Point a boombox at your neighbor’s window. Stream it on repeat for your dog.

I’ll be around today showing love, so feel free to shoot me a DM, tweet, email, or carrier pigeon letting me know your favorite song on the EP!

Truly, my greatest desire is for you to listen and enjoy the EP, but if you’d like to further support me, you can do so by ordering a merch item!

This is only the beginning–there’s much more music to come. Over the next few months, I’ll be releasing a series of singles, and I’ve got an all-blues album slated for late summer/early fall. I appreciate each and every one of you more than you know–thanks for being here!