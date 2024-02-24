Dr. Marvellus Djinn’s Odd Scholars, Hardback Edition

Breaking News

Once they arrive, the odd scholars realize Dr. Djinn is more than just a wealthy magician eager to provide Colored folks with an escape from Jim Crow.

Once they arrive, the odd scholars realize Dr. Djinn is more than just a wealthy magician eager to provide Colored folks with an escape from Jim Crow.

The year: 1920 When famed magician, Dr. Marvellus Djinn, selects a motley crew of talented teens to tour her theme park of magic and mythological creatures, all are elated for the opportunity.

First, there’s Brenda, the kleptomaniac inventor of thingamajigs no one knew they needed. Then, there’s Omen a strongman itching to prove himself in a brand-new arena.

Wise beyond her years, Clair is a business savvy sage who’s been making ends meet since the age of twelve. And finally, there’s Elliot, the chemistry whiz who believes he’s one ingredient away from concocting a cure for bigotry.

From cotton candy teleportation to haunted obelisks and swallowing monsters, The Motherland packs a thrilling, and dangerous, punch.

