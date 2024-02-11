Bulby York Receives IRAWMA Nomination for Record Producer of the Year

Legendary producer Collin ‘Bulby’ York has scored a nomination for Record Producer of the Year from the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA). His nomination comes on the heels of the release of his 2023 album, Time & Color.

“I am both honored and humbled by this nomination,” says Bulby. “I am grateful to Martin’s International and IRAWMA for recognizing my work on Time & Color. I look forward to celebrating with them in March.”

For more than 30 years, Bulby York has been at the forefront of the music industry, working alongside stalwarts like King Tubby, Sly & Robbie, and King Jammy, and producing and engineering for artists ranging from Beenie Man and Sean Paul to Chaka Khan and Britney Spears. Time & Color is the fourth studio album released under the Bulby York Music imprint. It includes a wide range of classics from Beres Hammond (“Spotlight”), Richie Spice (“Good Time”), Tanya Stephens and Malica (“Queen”), Admiral Bailey and Christopher Martin (“Ignorant”), Maxi Priest (“Want Her Love”) and Bounty Killer and Ali Campbell (“Lean on Me”).

Established in 1982, the mission of IRAWMA is to acknowledge and honor the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artists. Produced by Martin’s International, under the leadership of Dr. Ephraim Martin, IRAWMA has been staged in many major cities throughout the United States including Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, and New York. They’ve also held international stagings in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Port of Spain, Trinidad.

“We have for over forty consecutive years, served as the only organization, honoring the best of reggae and world music’s best throughout the globe,” says Dr. Ephraim Martin, President of IRAWMA. “We intend to uphold the integrity of IRAWMA by giving honors only where honors are due without compromise.”

Music fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite nominees on irawma.com through Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The 41st IRAWMA celebration will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) in Lauderhill, Florida.

Time & Color is available on all streaming platforms. Vote for Bulby York as ‘Record Producer of the Year’ here.