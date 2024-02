Director: Moritz Mohr

Writers: Tyler Burton Smith, Arend Remmers & Moritz Mohr

Stars: Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe & Michelle Dockery

A dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, a Deaf person, with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.