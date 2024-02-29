Barbados President’s XV Rugby Men Defeat Skippy Lizards

On a breezy Saturday afternoon, under a heavy haze of Saharan dust, Skippy Lizards RFC, based in the USA, brought international rugby back to the Garrison Savannah. The visiting team comprises veteran rugby players from North Carolina and other states who still enjoy the game and love to travel.

Skippy Lizards faced the Barbados President’s XVs in the first international fixture of 2024, to the delight of the numerous spectators who came out to watch the action. Five minutes after kick-off, the visitors put the first points on the board with a dynamic try scored by Matt Houston, but the conversion attempt by John Gorman was unsuccessful.

Undeterred, the Skippy Lizards scored another try to take a 10-0 lead. The local team came back to dominate the first quarter, with a penalty and several tries to take a 22-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was even more exciting, as the President’s XVs took firm control despite the unrelenting attacks of the Skippy Lizards. The veterans’ experience and skills provided sturdy opposition to the younger and less experienced local players.

Several local players, including Dario Stoute, team captain Enrique Oxley and Mikyle Walcott, demonstrated an entertaining combination of tactics, speed and power that took the Bajans to a half-time lead of 43-22.

The Bajans also dominated the third quarter, not allowing the Skippy Lizards to score a single point. The final score was 86-29, which does not accurately reflect the exciting to-and-fro action, the exuberant tackles and the general fun of the afternoon. After the match, players and spectators enjoyed the crucial social aspect of the wonderful game of rugby with shared food, drinks and laughter at the clubhouse.

Other international teams are scheduled to play in Barbados over the next several months, and Head Coach Joe Whipple is optimistic about the local squad’s performance. The next match is against Brown University, a highly rated collegiate team from the USA, which will truly test the mettle of the local men.