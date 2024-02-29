Bajan Reporter earns kudos from the Manam International Foundation

Just received the International Journalist award in partnership with the Manam International Foundation. Was told how my dedication and passion for journalism have not only shaped my career but inspired countless others in the field.

Your journey, it adds, from your early days as an anchor on CBC TV8 to your ventures into public relations and online journalism, is truly commendable. It’s evident that your second-generation background in media has greatly influenced your path and contributed to your success.

Your diverse experiences, including your time as a professional blogger and media consultant, have undoubtedly enriched your understanding of the media landscape and social media dynamics.

Moreover, your commitment to giving a voice to others reflects your profound impact beyond journalism, making a difference in the lives of many.

As you continue to excel in your endeavors, may this recognition serve as a testament to your hard work, talent, and dedication to the craft of journalism.