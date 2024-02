Director: Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

Writers: Ben Mac Brown, Shannon Burke & Ryan King

Stars: Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan & Gbenga Akinnagbe

Ollie Cross is a young paramedic assigned to the NYC night shift with an uncompromising and seasoned partner Gene Rutkovsky. Each 911 call is often dangerous and uncertain, putting their lives on the line every day to help others.