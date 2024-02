Director: Mark Lambert Bristol

Writers: Julie B. Denny & Cole Thompson

Stars: Thomas Haden Church, Rudy Pankow & Carrie-Anne Moss

Erwin finds himself stranded in Texas, where he’s taken under the wing of a nearly bankrupt oil driller Merle. They set off on a wild adventure to outwit a corrupt oil company to hit pay dirt before Merle’s dreams are foreclosed.