WEST INDIES RUM DISTILLERY & MAISON FERRAND ANNOUNCE GLOBAL RELEASE OF PLANTERAY CUT & DRY

West Indies Rum Distillery and Maison Ferrand are proud to announce the global release of Planteray Cut & Dry Coconut Rum, a 100% Barbadian artisanal rum infused with locally sourced coconut, available for the first time outside of the Caribbean.

This marks the first release under the evolved brand name – From Plantation to Planteray Rum

During a press conference held at West Indies Rum Distillery (WIRD) and attended by members of the Barbadian media in Brandons Beach, there was an official launch for Cut & Dry Coconut Rum as the first rum under Planteray Rum, formerly known as Plantation Rum.

Creating Cut & Dry was a labor of love and the result of four years of experimentation to find the perfect balance of natural coconut infusion for our delicious Barbadian rum. To capture the essence of Barbados, the birthplace of rum, WIRD partnered with local coconut farmers who have been cultivating delicious coconuts for generations.

Bottles with the Planteray Rum name will roll out globally as of January 2024, each market undertaking its own transition plan from old name to new.

WIRD has joined forces with the Caribbean Agriculture Research and Development Institute (CARDI) and the International Trade Centre’s Alliances for Action program to work with local farmers in Barbados, fostering the growth of the agriculture sector and ensuring a sustainable supply of coconuts for rum production. The partnerships supports Barbados businesses and sustainable agriculture initiatives and celebrates its heritage. WIRD’s goal is to guarantee that Cut & Dry is always a 100% Barbados product.

ONE COCONUT FOR EACH 1L BOTTLE OF RUM: Handpicked at the peak of maturity, the white flesh of the coconut is meticulously cut and dried, preserving the pure coconut flavor. The flesh is then infused in Barbados rums, creating an expression that perfectly blends the rich flavors of Bajan rum with the tropical goodness of farm-fresh coconuts. And there are no cutting corners, it takes one coconut to make one litre of Cut & Dry.

At the same press conference, WIRD and Ferrand teams also revealed the name evolution of Plantation Rum, to Planteray Rum. The name ‘Planteray’ embodies the brand’s identity and core symbols that have adorned bottles for more than 25 years. This name pays homage to sugarcane, the PLANT that gives birth to the rum, and the sun’s RAYs that are essential for sugarcane growth & ripening.

“From today forward, the evolution from Plantation to Planteray begins,” said Alexandre Gabriel. “It was a long journey of trademarking a name that reflects our brand ethos in 120 countries. Naturally, the rum we have proudly produced for more than 25 years remains exactly the same and will still be produced with the same expertise, attention and care but now as Planteray Rum. We remain wholeheartedly committed to make the same exceptional rum from Barbados and some of the greatest rum terroirs in the world.”