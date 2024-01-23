USA’s Ambassador Presents Credentials as Envoy to Barbados

United States Ambassador to Barbados, Roger F. Nyhus, just presented his credentials to Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Prunella Mason during an official ceremony at State House in St. Michael, Barbados.

“I am truly honored to continue our great nations’ tradition of close association and friendship as the 18th Ambassador of the United States of America to Barbados,” Ambassador Nyhus said.

“Our two nations remain tied together not only by geography but by our shared commitment to democratic ideals, values, and strategic interests. Working together to address the challenges presented by climate change, redoubling our efforts to enhance regional security, and increasing our efforts to promote economic prosperity for all will be my priorities as Ambassador.”

Ambassador Nyhus will present his credentials in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the coming weeks.