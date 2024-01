Directors: DK Welchman & Hugh Welchman

Writers: Wladyslaw Stanislaw Reymont, DK Welchman & Hugh Welchman

Stars: Kamila Urzedowska, Robert Gulaczyk & Miroslaw Baka

Jagna is a young woman determined to forge her own path in a late 19th century Polish village – a hotbed of gossip and on-going feuds, held together, rich and poor, by adherence to colorful traditions and deep-rooted patriarchy.