Redcity wins N2m from Niprotech “pitch to win” preseed competition

Redcity is a Nigerian proptech start-up founded in 2022 by 27-year-old design engineer Morountodun Obaigbo to solve the problems of access, time, sustainability, and cost in property development.

Redcity is a proptech that allows users to customize and order modular structures via an online platform while developing these products using sustainable engineering techniques.



Redcity provides access for commerce, remote communities, and in reestablishing socioeconomic communities after climate change disruptions. Since its establishment, the company has developed over 15 projects in Nigeria, Egypt, and South Sudan and since its website launch in October 2023, it has seen almost 5,000 visitors from across Africa.

Redcity has partnered with multiple sustainable companies, EV companies, and commerce companies in developing modular structures to help scale small businesses as well as in establishing sustainably engineered structures for sustainable and Electric vehicle companies.

The award means that the proptech startup will receive N2,000,000 in equity-free investment including services and perks.

Alongside Redcity in the finalists were 7 other young prop-tech, and a few others from Kenya and Nigeria.

Morountodun Obaigbo wowed the judges in an excellent presentation that lasted less than five minutes, persuading them that Redcity was deserving of the sought-after N2m financing.

The NIPROPTECH competition for the Pitch2Win competition, which is known for highlighting the most promising proptech entrepreneurs, was released one week before the event. The goal of this project was to find novel approaches to pressing proptech problems that would result in progress.

Morountodun Obaigbo founded Redcity in 2022, she studied design engineering and worked for years as a product designer, design engineer and business developer before launching Redcity to solve infrastructure problems in Africa.

As for any plans in 2024, Redcity is concluding distribution partnerships in Kenya, and Nigeria that will help the company scale up its operations and increase its available products.