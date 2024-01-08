Breaking News

Recent distressing reports have highlighted the circulation of an alleged pornography video on social media, implicating a young female and male minors. This reprehensible act not only violates moral principles but also breaches the Computer Misuse Act and various other legal statutes.

PRESIDENT OF BFTA URGES BARBADIANS TO PROTECT CHILDREN FROM MEDIA EXPLOITATION

PRESIDENT OF BFTA URGES BARBADIANS TO PROTECT CHILDREN FROM MEDIA EXPLOITATION

In the wake of deeply concerning events, the Barbados Film & Television Association (BFTA) issues an urgent plea to the public. Jamal Slocombe, the President of BFTA, emphasizes the critical need to safeguard our children by refraining from circulating any form of media content involving minors.

Slocombe passionately asserts, “It is imperative that we, as a community, endeavor to protect our children from exploitation and uphold the laws in place to safeguard their rights. Circulating such content is not just morally reprehensible but a serious criminal offense.”

Slocombe urges Barbadians to refrain from engaging in or supporting the circulation of any media content involving children.

