POLICE PROBING LATE NIGHT COVERLEY SHOOTING

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is carrying out investigations into a shooting incident, which occurred about 10:39 p.m on Sunday 7th January 2024 at Coverley Terrace, Christ Church.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

The victim, a male in his early 30’s, was on his way home having left his neighbour’s house when he was attacked and shot at by two unknown males. Both men then ran away from the area.

The victim fell in his driveway having received several injuries to his lower body and was subsequently transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (Q.E.H) in a private motor car. Investigations are continuing into this matter.

Anyone, who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations, is asked to call the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.



ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL