PEOPLE EMPOWERMENT MINISTER OF BARBADOS LOOKS BACK AT 2023 by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

When St Michael South MP, Kirk Humphrey recently held a Christmas party for his constituents at the Graydon Sealy school grounds in Paddock Rd, St Michael, he also took a look back at 2023.

In this video, he gave an extensive overview of accomplishments in the year just gone and his plans with his Ministry for 2024.

Children who attended had so much fun, they played musical chairs, had their faces painted, went on horseback rides, and all the children had a special surprise appearance from Santa Claus, who handed out goodies and took pictures with everyone young and old.

One of the residents came forward and attested to Mr Humphrey’s hard work. 45-year-old Compton Ricardo Lawrence said how the parliamentarian worked diligently to create a playground for the neighbourhood’s children in Bayville.

“Now the children got somewhere to play at the end of the day. He does come around and look for the people, and he does a good job. That is from my own point of view…”



The Christmas Party is the first time in four years after the COVID Pandemic that Minister Humphrey had an opportunity to personally give back and say thanks directly to his constituents.