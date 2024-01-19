Paving the Way for Sustainable Finance

When financial technology (fintech) leaders gather in Barbados next week for the second annual Fintech Islands Experience (FiX) conference, among the topics to be discussed will be climate fintech, looking at how fintech-powered solutions can help finance the energy transition, protect our planet and provide greater resilience for the most vulnerable.

It comes as no surprise that climate fintech is a significant topic on the agenda of FiX24. Barbados, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, has been a powerful force in building climate change resilience. The country has championed the Bridgetown Initiative, which aims to transform the way developing nations can access financing during a climate crisis through a comprehensive plan aimed at reforming global financial systems. As concerns about climate change continue to escalate, fintech has emerged as a powerful tool for addressing environmental challenges. In fact, innovative financial technologies are helping to shape sustainable finance, contribute to the global fight against climate change and navigate the challenges of transitioning to a greener future.

Fintech solutions are playing an increasingly important role in accelerating the transition from traditional, fossil-fuel-based energy sources to renewable alternatives. By leveraging innovative financial tools, fintech companies facilitate the financing of renewable energy projects, making them more accessible and attractive to investors. Fintech platforms also leverage advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to assess the environmental impact of investment portfolios. Investors can now make informed decisions by considering the carbon footprint of their investments, leading to a surge in funding for green initiatives, renewable energy projects, and sustainable businesses.

Head of Programme, World Food Programme (WFP) Multi-Country Caribbean Office, Sarah Bailey, is among the FiX24 speakers who will engage delegates on the topic during the conference, which runs from January 24-26, 2024. According to Bailey, fintech is key to expanding and reshaping the borders of financial inclusion to serve those persons who are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change in the Caribbean.

She added, “Climate change will increase the severity of hurricanes, and small island states are on the frontline. Recent experiences in the Caribbean show how governments and organizations can harness innovative solutions like digital cash transfers to reach people quickly with assistance when disasters strike. A next frontier being advanced by WFP is providing payments before storms hit so that vulnerable people can stock up and prepare.”

Among the sessions on climate fintech will be a panel discussion on ‘Financing Climate Justice: What You Need to Know About the Bridgetown Initiative’ with panelists Karima Degia, Bridgetown Initiative Deputy Director and Barbados’ Roofs to Reefs Program Director Ricardo Marshall. Another discussion will focus on ‘Catalyzing Environmental Sustainability with Web3’. The panelists for that discussion are Outsyde, Inc. Founder & CEO Aaron Bumgarner and Topl Founder & Managing Director Chris Georgen. Both sessions will be moderated by the Finance Innovation Director at The Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator, Cheryl Senhouse.

Additionally, Independent Journalist and Senior Contributor at Forbes focusing on food and sustainability, Daphne Ewing-Chow, is set to moderate a session entitled ‘Banking on a Sustainable Path: Accountability, Transparency, and Commitment to Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation’. The panelists will be Chad Blackman, Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment, Barbados; Anthony Clerk, Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited Managing Director and CEO; and David Griffiths, Associate Partner, IBM.