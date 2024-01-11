Breaking News

PAIR ACCUSED OF NICHOLLS MURDER REMANDED UNTIL FEBRUARY

Murder accused Victor Martin Hoyte 20 years of Exchange Hill, Saint Michael and Devere Elon Tony Gittens 26 years of 2nd Avenue Bibby’s Lane, Saint Michael appeared before Magistrate Manilla Renee of the District ‘A’ Court #2 on January 10th 2024 and subsequently remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

They are both now scheduled to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court #2 on Wednesday 7th February 2024 relative to the case of Murder and District ‘D’ Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 17th January 2024 re: Arson.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

