Overseas entries for Rally Barbados near maximum

Overseas entries for Rally Barbados 2024 (May 31-June 2) are nearing capacity just two months after on-line registrations opened. The provisional entry list passed 50 last weekend with International and Regional entries closing in on maximum numbers, and the Barbados Rally Club (BRC) is urging competitors to lodge their entries soon to avoid disappointment.

RB24 is the 34th edition of the BRC’s premier event which has its roots in the International All-Stage Rally of 1990; since then, the event has grown in stature to become the Caribbean’s biggest annual motor sport International and a key component in the promotion of ‘Motorsport Island’. The Rally Show and King of the Hill (KotH), the final shakedown and seeding event, will be staged on May 25 and 26.

More than 30 overseas entries have already been posted on-line as numbers return to pre-pandemic levels. There is interest right through the field, spread across 13 of the Rally Club’s classifications and including newcomers lining up to debut on what is recognised as a ‘bucket-list’ event for competitors in Europe and further afield.

RB24 Rally Director Neil Barnard said: “On the back of a very successful 2023 event, we were cautiously optimistic about attracting an excellent entry for the 2024 edition and it appears we are well on our way. Rally Barbados in combination with King of the Hill, The Rally Show and a host of other activities continues to be THE motorsport event to do in the Caribbean. The massive local crowd attendance, large and varied entry list – just the atmosphere and sheer hype is second to none and we’re looking forward to delivering another top event this year.”