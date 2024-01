It is with great pleasure that the National Cultural Foundation presents: Thriller Writing with Glenville Lovell on Saturday January 13th at 11am.

Glenville Lovell is an acclaimed Barbadian writer, dancer, novelist and playwright. His first novel, Fire in the Canes, was published by Soho Press in 1995 and marked the beginning of a successful writing career.

Let’s start this year off with a bang! Register by clicking on this link to learn valuable information from internationally published author Glenville Lovell.