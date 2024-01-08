Lower Burney resident in remand for cocaine charges

The Narcotics Division of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged 38 year old Prince Leonce, from #94 Cherry Lane, Lower Burney, Saint Michael for the following offences which were committed on December 16th 2023 while at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), Seawell, Christ Church:
- Possession of Cocaine
- Trafficking of Cocaine
- Possesseion of Cocaine Intent to Supply
- Exportation of Cocaine
Leonce appeared in the District ‘F’ Magistrate’s Court on Friday 5th January 2024 and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service.
