Breaking News

  • GCG Group Completes Strategic Acquisition of IMC Operations in Colombia

  • Prime Minister of Barbados celebrates this country being awarded the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final

  • BWA CONDUCTING EMERGENCY WORK AT HAMPTON

  • Embattled MP’s daughter on bail, Michael Lashley’s her attorney

  • 28-year-old Westmoreland man not seen since before Christmas

  • Community Tank Locations in St George, St Philip and St John

Importing Cocaine Sydney

Lower Burney resident in remand for cocaine charges

DevilsAdvocate

,

Lower Burney resident in remand for cocaine charges

DevilsAdvocate

,
Importing Cocaine Sydney

The Narcotics Division of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged 38 year old Prince Leonce, from #94 Cherry Lane, Lower Burney, Saint Michael for the following offences which were committed on December 16th 2023 while at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), Seawell, Christ Church:

  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Trafficking of Cocaine
  • Possesseion of Cocaine Intent to Supply
  • Exportation of Cocaine

Leonce appeared in the District ‘F’ Magistrate’s Court on Friday 5th January 2024 and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 109
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen