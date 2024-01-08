Lower Burney resident in remand for cocaine charges

The Narcotics Division of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged 38 year old Prince Leonce, from #94 Cherry Lane, Lower Burney, Saint Michael for the following offences which were committed on December 16th 2023 while at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), Seawell, Christ Church:

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking of Cocaine

Possesseion of Cocaine Intent to Supply

Exportation of Cocaine

Leonce appeared in the District ‘F’ Magistrate’s Court on Friday 5th January 2024 and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service