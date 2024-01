Director: Rose Glass

Writers: Rose Glass & Weronika Tofilska

Stars: Anna Baryshnikov, Kristen Stewart & Dave Franco

A romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. From the same studio behind MOONLIGHT, LADY BIRD, EX MACHINA, THE WITCH, EIGHTH GRADE, HEREDITARY & more. From writer/director Rose Glass and starring Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, with Dave Franco, and Ed Harris. LOVE LIES BLEEDING – In theaters March 8.