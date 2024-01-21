Kooyman Merry Drive & Win pays off for PRO member Hintzen

A Merry Drive through the Kooyman Drive Thru last December paid off handsomely for Kooyman PRO, Troy Hintzen of DT Construction Solutions, winner of the Grand Prize of Power Tools valued at BBD $5000 in the Kooyman Merry Drive & Win PRO raffle.

Hintzen, a seasoned professional with 15 years of experience in maintenance and construction for small and large projects, was among several winners from the festive season giveaway held exclusively for registered Kooyman PRO members. The competition also awarded 20 lucky winners with RUBIS gift cards, each valued at BBD $100.

The grand prize winner made another merry drive to the Kooyman Megastore, Kendall Hill recently, where PRO officers Ramona Spencer and Rico Sandiford presented him with the exciting package of a Makita DLX2180TX 2-Piece Hammer Drill Driver / Impact Driver Kit LXT 18V with 2x 5.0Ah Battery; Makita Circular Saw with Free Blade; M18 FUEL™ SAWZALL® Reciprocating Saw; and M18 FUEL™ 14″ Portable Abrasive Chop Saw.

Marketing Officer Charlene Mullin said the Merry Drive & Win PRO raffle was another give-back initiative targeting Kooyman’s PRO customers, who benefitted throughout the year from exclusive promotions, special deals and rewards. The promotion was accessible to PRO customers using their PRO cards for a minimum spend of BBD $1,500 in the Kooyman Drive Thru.

The Kooyman PRO membership program offers unparalleled advantages to contractors and professionals. Sign-up is free for any contractor or professional registered at CAIPO. Kooyman PRO membership ensures that professionals can access a wide range of exclusive benefits tailored to their unique needs.