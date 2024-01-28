ISSUES RESOLVED AT BWA’s HAMPTON FACILITY

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to update that the issue which affected the reservoir supplying residents of some Christ Church and St. Philip districts yesterday has now been resolved.

The issue resulted from a mechanical problem at the Hampton Station which sends water to these areas via a connected reservoir in Christ Church.

Water levels at the reservoir are expected to increase gradually and customers in the areas affected should start to benefit from increased water pressures between tonight and tomorrow night.

The Authority’s tankers will continue to assist customers in the affected districts until the pipe-borne supply returns to normal in all areas. The Barbados Water Authority apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanks residents for their understanding.