  GCG Group Completes Strategic Acquisition of IMC Operations in Colombia

GCG Group Completes Strategic Acquisition of IMC Operations in Colombia

GCG Group Completes Strategic Acquisition of IMC Operations in Colombia

GCG Group, a division of Goddard Enterprises Ltd. (GEL), with their joint venture partner, the LSG Group, a leading provider of specialized solutions for airlines, airports, and industrial sector companies, has completed the acquisition of International Meal Company’s (IMC) operations in Colombia, a standout player in the sector with a strong regional presence.

Anthony Ali, CEO and Managing Director of Goddard Enterprises Limited, confirmed, “We are delighted to welcome the Colombian team of the International Meal Company into the GEL Group. This acquisition is a pivotal move within our strategic expansion blueprint, IMC Colombia is a well-run business and will be immediately accretive to our overall performance“.

With this acquisition, the company has strengthened its position in the country, introducing new catering production facilities that now serve leading national and international airlines at key airports in cities such as Bogota, Medellin, Cali, Cartagena, and Bucaramanga. In addition, the company has boosted its concession infrastructure with three stores at Jose Maria Cordova International Airport in Rionegro, Medellin, and two at Rafael Nuñez Airport in Cartagena.

The concessions, which serve coffee and pastries, salads and sandwiches will be maintained until the GCG branded concessions are eventually introduced to the Colombian airports.

Paulo Teixeira, CEO of GCG Group, stated: “The acquisition of IMC Colombia aligns with our strategic objectives to diversify and accelerate our growth across the region. It strengthens our role in the dynamic airline catering market, enhancing our competitive edge in this industry and at the same time expands our growing concessions business which complements our recent acquisition of IMC in Panama last year.

He added that the expansion is not merely a reflection of growth in size, but it is also indicative of GCG Group’s dedication to continuous improvement in service quality and customer satisfaction.

