Officers continue to probe the incident which resulted in bodily injury to a male in his early 40’s. This occurred sometime around 8:58 a.m. on Wednesday 31st January 2024 while at the junction of Pinfold and Coleridge Streets, The City.

During this incident, a male received a number of slash wounds/cuts. (EXCLUSIVE IMAGES)

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by Ambulance.

Police are in the process of establishing evidence and will continue to monitor the progress of the victim. (EXCLUSIVE IMAGES)

There is currently a person in custody assisting with investigations.

Anyone who can provide any information to assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at 430-7189 or 430-7190, Police Emergency at “211”, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station. (EXCLSIVE IMAGES)