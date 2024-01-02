Breaking News

Embattled MP’s daughter on bail, Michael Lashley’s her attorney

Embattled MP's daughter on bail, Michael Lashley's her attorney

Court System

The Narcotics Division of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged Tonneil Neshan Rashida Rowe, 21 years of Kew Road, Tudor Bridge, St Michael for the following offences while at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), Seawell, Christ Church:

  • Possession of Cannabis
  • Trafficking Cannabis
  • Intent to Supply Cannabis
  • Importation of Cannabis

The weight of the suspected cannabis is 30.45 kilograms valued at two hundred and forty-three thousand, six hundred dollars ($243,600.00) Barbados Currency.

  • Money Laundering – Ten thousand, five hundred and ninety-nine dollars and twenty-two cents ($10,599.22) Barbados Currency.

Rowe appeared before Magistrate Ward-Sargeant in the District ‘B’ Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 2nd January 2024 and was granted Bail in the sum of $75,000.00 with one (1) surety and is schedule to return to court on Tuesday 20th February 2024.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

