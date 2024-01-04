Credit Union Leader urges Combermere pupils to learn from interactions – by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

December held a special day for the oldest secondary school in the island, most of their pupils gave you the impression that it is the only secondary school based on their enormous pride and discipline for that institution which is readily apparent in their Speech Day celebrations. Also known as the “University of Waterford,” the Combermere school held back nothing to revel in their student body’s excellence over the last scholastic term.
Kemar Cumberbatch is a former alumnus and is now Director of the City of Bridgetown Credit Union, who in his address declared be it good or bad, one must draw something you can learn from having spoken with someone – if nothing at all was gained, then it was a waste of time.
It was not just scholastic awards or deportment, senior pupil Shontae Alleyne-Clarke gave her stirring musical rendition of “Still I Rise,” which the audience clearly adored. There was also a ballroom style interpretation of Omi’s global music phenomenon of “Cheerleader” a fitting tune for such an auspicious day.
Combermere School was originally known as the Drax Parish School, established in 1695 by the will of Colonel Henry Drax, a son of Sir James Drax, of 1682. Its alumni include several leading cricketers, the late David Thompson, sixth prime minister of Barbados and other politicians, several authors and the singer Rihanna.
