Credit Union Leader urges Combermere pupils to learn from interactions – by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

December held a special day for the oldest secondary school in the island, most of their pupils gave you the impression that it is the only secondary school based on their enormous pride and discipline for that institution which is readily apparent in their Speech Day celebrations. Also known as the “University of Waterford,” the Combermere school held back nothing to revel in their student body’s excellence over the last scholastic term.

Under the theme of “Continued Educational Excellence – Up and On” this annual event was held at the school’s Major Noot Hall, named after the principal who took office in 1946, on assuming that post – he ensured the school had a sixth form for its ‘A’ level students.

Kemar Cumberbatch is a former alumnus and is now Director of the City of Bridgetown Credit Union, who in his address declared be it good or bad, one must draw something you can learn from having spoken with someone – if nothing at all was gained, then it was a waste of time.

Principal Julia Beckles invited parents, guardians and friends of the school to celebrate the achievements, but she reminded students to be aware the victory is only for a time as more work remains to be done. She also revealed how Shamar Dean McClean was 2nd in the region for the Maths Olympiad – International Math Day, with 16 subjects at 100% pass rate for CAPE.

It was not just scholastic awards or deportment, senior pupil Shontae Alleyne-Clarke gave her stirring musical rendition of “Still I Rise,” which the audience clearly adored. There was also a ballroom style interpretation of Omi’s global music phenomenon of “Cheerleader” a fitting tune for such an auspicious day.

Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother.She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations.Sucessfully reporting on the January 19th Election Polls for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

Combermere School was originally known as the Drax Parish School, established in 1695 by the will of Colonel Henry Drax, a son of Sir James Drax, of 1682. Its alumni include several leading cricketers, the late David Thompson, sixth prime minister of Barbados and other politicians, several authors and the singer Rihanna.